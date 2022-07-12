Dems Unveil New Bill to Protect Women Crossing State Lines to Obtain an Abortion

In response to the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, Democrats have been working overtime to push their pro-abortion agenda. In the coming weeks, Democrats will hold five hearings on abortion policy. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Tuesday, where a UC Berkeley law professor called Sen. Josh Hawley “transphobic” for suggesting only women can get pregnant.

Also on Tuesday, pro-abortion Senate Democrats unveiled a piece of legislation that would create protections for women who cross state lines to obtain an abortion.

The bill, dubbed the “Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022” was introduced by Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) and Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro (D-NV). The bill is co-sponsored by a slew of pro-abortion Democrats, including and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who recently said that Planned Parenthood should set up abortion “outposts” in National Parks.

“Restricting women’s right to travel across state lines is truly radical—and un-American. Our bill would protect Americans’ constitutional right to travel across state lines to get a lawful abortion—and protect the providers who care for them. Even as Republicans go to the ends of the Earth to strip away our constitutional rights, Democrats are fighting back to protect them,” Murray said in a published statement.

“As women’s reproductive rights are attacked across the country, we must do everything we can to protect women who will be forced to cross state lines to receive abortion services,” Cortez Masto said in the statement. “This legislation would make it clear that anti-choice states can’t prosecute women who travel to another state for reproductive care, and it would also protect reproductive health care providers and others who help women travel for the care they need and deserve.”

Townhall covered this week how a Bay Area doctor is spearheading an initiative to open an offshore abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico. The organization behind it is called PRROWESS, which stands for Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes.

According to the organization’s website, an abortion vessel will be located in federal waters in the Gulf near states like Alabama, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, where abortion is restricted. In federal waters, the clinic will not be bound by state abortion laws.

The website’s FAQ page notes that the abortion vessel will be Coast Guard inspected and will have helicopter access for transport and emergencies. It will have a full team of licensed health care providers and plans to offer abortions at “little to no cost to the patient.” It notes that it will provide health care services to all individuals, documented and undocumented.

CBS News reported that the project is expected to cost at least $20 million. The PRROWESS website asks supporters to donate toward the project.