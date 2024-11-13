CNN's Van Jones Explodes Over Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick

As President-elect Donald Trump announces his cabinet picks, liberal media is having meltdowns over his anti-establishment choices that broke the mold of Washington, D.C.’s corrupt bureaucracy.

CNN’s Van Jones had a connipshit over Trump appointed Fox News host Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense, calling it “alarming.”

Jones suggested that the system, which has been broken for some time now, should not be changed and that putting Hegseth in charge of nearly three million employees is a “terrible” idea. The woke host dismissed claims that the U.S. military needs a significant overhaul, asking what problem the incoming Trump Administration is trying to fix— which is that it has become weak and fallen short of being able to carry out its sacred obligation.

“There’s the fiction that there’s something wrong with America’s military. What problem are you trying to solve?” Jones asked. “We have the most lethal, respected, the most feared military in the history of the world. There’s not even a number 2. So the idea that our military, there’s something wrong with it, our generals are terrible, this is fiction. So when you start trying to solve nonexistent problems with the best fighting force in the world, you actually create problems.”

Within the U.S. military branches, three out of four Americans are ineligible to serve in the military without signing a waiver due to having physical or mental health issues, such as obesity. Recruiting numbers are so low that the U.S. Navy increased the maximum age for new enlistees, while in the U.S. Army, captains are automatically promoted to major. And the current administration, like past ones, was more concerned with pushing social issues, such as allowing transgenders to enlist, than our nation’s military readiness. Yet, the bureaucrats continue to claim there is nothing to improve.

Jones described it as “frightening” that a Fox News host, despite having an extensive military background including having been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay, as well as being awarded two Bronze Stars, is not qualified for the role.