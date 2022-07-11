Meghan Markle Wears Pro-Abortion Necklace Benefiting Planned Parenthood

Shortly after Meghan Markle voiced her disapproval of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, reports broke that she promoted a “woman power” necklace that raises money for abortion giant Planned Parenthood.

Page Six reported Thursday that Markle, 40, donned the necklace from the company Awe Inspired for a VAX Live Event, an event that celebrates the COVID-19 vaccine. Reportedly, 100 percent of the proceeds from the necklace and the company’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg collection will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Shop Meghan Markle's 'Woman Power' necklace to support Planned Parenthood https://t.co/laBaFzuNQW pic.twitter.com/IaftcFBpXa — Page Six (@PageSix) July 7, 2022

“We are proud to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her championing of civil liberties, and all the people she has inspired to never stop persisting in the face of adversity. 100% of the proceeds from this collection will be donated to Planned Parenthood to continue the fight,” the company’s website states.

Markle’s necklace, which combines the female symbol with a protesting fist, is listed on the website for $150. A disclaimer is listed on the website that all the proceeds will be donated to PP.

Townhall covered this month how Markle told feminist activist Gloria Steinem and CNN’s Jessica Yellin in an interview with Vogue that she and Prince Harry had a “guttural” reaction to the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

“I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work,” Markle told the magazine. She added that she and Gloria Steinem, who conducted the interview, would be taking a trip to Washington, D.C. together soon. Markle noted that she called Steinem “immediately” following the news and channeled her anger into activism.

“This [abortion] is about women’s physical safety. It’s also about economic justice, individual autonomy, and who we are as a society. Nobody should be forced to make a decision they do not want to make, or is unsafe, or puts their own life in jeopardy,” Markle claimed in the interview.

“Frankly, whether it’s a woman being put in an unthinkable situation, a woman not ready to start a family, or even a couple who deserve to plan their family in a way that makes the most sense for them, it’s about having a choice. It’s interesting that here you’re talking to two women: one who chose to give birth happily, and one who chose not to give birth happily. And we’re both prospering because we were able to make our own choices. Incredible,” she continued. Previously, Steinem had discussed her abortion she got while overseas in 1957, in London, before it was legal.

Markle said that Steinem’s story “gave [her] chills” because “you were in the hands of someone who understood that it was your choice to create the life that you wanted for yourself.” Markle added that her husband, Prince Harry, who left the royal family with her in 2020, is a “feminist” who supports abortion rights.

In 2021, Prince Harry and Markle were lauded as environmental “role models” for promising to have a maximum of two children to lessen their impact on the environment. The United Kingdom-based charity Population Matters issued the couple the award. In an interview with Vogue in 2019, the couple said that “we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”