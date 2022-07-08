Biden Issues Remarks About Executive Order Protecting Abortion Access

As Katie reported today, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to protect abortion access following the Supreme Court’s ruling in the abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Biden issued remarks midday on Friday about the executive order. In his remarks, he called pro-life politicians “extremists” and said that he is looking at the fastest route to “restore Roe,” including by passing a national law codifying Roe. Now that Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court, the issue of abortion goes to the states and their elected representatives.

“The Court now practically dares the women of America to go to the ballot box and restore the very rights they’ve just taken away,” Biden said. “I don’t think the Court, or for that matter, the Republicans who for decades have pushed their extreme agenda, have a clue about the power of American women, but they’re about to find out, in my view.”

“It’s my hope and strong belief that women will in fact turn out in record numbers to reclaim the rights that have been taken from them by the Court,” he added.

“The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law codifying Roe, which I will sign immediately upon its passage at my desk,” he said. He added that “extreme” Republican governors and state lawmakers have already taken steps to protect the unborn at the state level.

“What we’re witnessing is a giant step backwards in much of our country,” he claimed. At one point, he claimed that doctors will hesitate to treat women who suffer a miscarriage.

Biden claims that Roe v Wade being overturned means that hospitals and doctors would hesitate to treat women who've had a miscarriage. pic.twitter.com/8S5zTr1gzA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2022

He added that the Department of Health and Human Services will make sure that pregnant women and girls will get emergency care they need if they are experiencing pregnancy loss. I reported last week how the HHS unveiled a pro-abortion website, ReproductiveRights.gov, that directs underage women to resources to bypass their parents permission and notification to get an abortion.

“If you want to change the circumstances for women and even little girls in this country, please go out and vote,” Biden said. He said he will do everything to protect “these women seeking to invoke their rights.”



