Wisconsin Pro-Abortion Gov. Evers Asks State Lawmakers to Repeal Pre-Roe Pro-Life Law

Wisconsin pro-abortion Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for a special session of the state’s legislature to repeal an abortion ban in the state that pre-dates Roe.

The Associated Press reported that Evers remarks about the 173-year-old law are “more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal.”

In a statement, Evers said that repealing the law is “about empathy, compassion, and doing the right thing.”

“It’s about making sure the people we care about get the healthcare they need when they need it,” he added.

Last month, an unprecedented leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked and published by Politico. In their opinion, the Justices overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.

In the event of a Roe overturn, several states have “trigger” laws on the books that would take effect immediately. Abortion would be restricted in the states with the laws.

Townhall covered in December how pro-abortion Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in an interview with the AP that he would not enforce the state’s anti-abortion law in the event Roe is overturned.

“Even if courts were to interpret that law as being enforceable, as attorney general I would not use the resources of the Wisconsin Department of Justice either to investigate alleged violations of that abortion ban or to prosecute alleged violations of it,” Kaul told the AP.

“The Justice Department is focused on investigating crimes of statewide importance like homicide, sexual assault, and arson,” he added. “Diverting resources from those important cases to the kinds of cases that could be brought under abortion ban, which I also believe to be unconstitutional, is not something that I would do as attorney general.”

Last month, FairFax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano said in a New York Times op-ed that he would not enforce any “bad” abortion laws enacted in Virginia if Roe is overturned. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in an on-air interview that she would not enforce the state’s "draconian" pre-Roe abortion ban.