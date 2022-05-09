Pro-Abortion Michigan AG Won’t Enforce the State’s ‘Draconian’ Pro-Life Law if Roe is Overturned

On Mother’s Day, Michigan’s pro-abortion Attorney General Dana Nessel said she will refuse to enforce a 1931 abortion ban in the state in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned by the United States Supreme Court. Her remarks came nearly a week after a draft opinion from the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked and published by Politico. In the draft, the Justices voted to overturn Roe.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Nessel told Chuck Todd that she will not enforce the 91-year-old Michigan law if the Supreme Court Justices ultimately overturn Roe.

“This incredibly draconian and strict, 1931 law would criminalize abortion in this state with virtually no exceptions. No exception for rape, for incest, no exception for medical emergencies,” she said in the segment. “I refuse to enforce this draconian law.”

“Politicians do not belong in our doctor’s offices, they don’t belong in our bedrooms and should not be making these kinds of decisions on behalf of the American public and behalf of women across America,” Nessel said Sunday.

Todd asked Nessel if the Michigan law would prevent doctors from performing an operation on a woman once it is identified that she’s had a miscarriage.

“Doctors will be so afraid that there will be investigations,” she claimed.

Last month, Townhall reported how Nessel told local outlets that she would not defend the state’s pro-life law in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

In addition, Nessel told reporters that she had an abortion in 2002 after she became pregnant with triplets and “was eventually told [she] would miscarry all three unless [she] terminated one.”