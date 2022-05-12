GOP Governors Call On DOJ to ‘Enforce the Law’ Outside Supreme Court Justices’ Homes

On Wednesday, GOP Governors Larry Hogan of Maryland and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the protesters gathered outside the homes of several conservative Supreme Court justices.

The protests, as Townhall has covered, came after a draft opinion from an abortion case was leaked and published by Politico. The draft opinion showed that the justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Liberal activists have protested in front of the Supreme Court and in front of some of the justice’s houses since.

“As a result of the recent Dobbs v. Jackon draft opinion press leak from the U.S. Supreme Court, hundreds of demonstrators have recently chosen to picket Supreme Court Justices at their homes in Virginia and Maryland,” the letter from the governors opens. “While protesting a final opinion from the Supreme Court is commonplace when done on the steps of the Court or in the public square, the circumstances of the current picketing at the Justices’ private homes in residential neighborhoods are markedly different.”

Today, @GovernorVA and I sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on the Department of Justice to provide adequate resources to keep the Supreme Court justices and their families safe amid ongoing protests at their homes. pic.twitter.com/6D0bMGSp3q — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 11, 2022

The letter mentions that picketing in front of the home of a Supreme Court justice violates United States federal code. Offenders can be fined or imprisoned for up to one year.

“In short, federal law prohibits picketing the home of a judge with the aim to influence the judge’s decision making process. Given that the document in question is a draft opinion, it seems clear this federal code is applicable,” the letter added. “It is in your hands to ensure that applicable federal law is enforced to preserve the integrity of our American judicial system and the safety of our citizens.”

This week, Justice Amy Coney Barrett's neighbor told Daily Signal reporter Douglas Blair that the protesters circling their street should "go home and get a family."