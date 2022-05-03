Kamala Harris Releases Statement Regarding SCOTUS Leak on Roe v. Wade

Pro-abortion Vice President Kamala Harris shared a statement on Twitter regarding a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States that overturns landmark decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The opinion is for the abortion case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In her statement, Harris echoed the age-old argument that “opponents of Roe want to punish women and take away their rights to make decisions about their own bodies.” She then cited “right to privacy” as a reason to uphold abortion rights.

This is the time to fight for women and our country with everything we have. My statement on the Supreme Court decision draft on Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/5tvjOUTmZ2 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 3, 2022

Last fall, Townhall reported how Harris’ attorney general office allegedly illegally colluded with abortion providers and pro-abortion advocacy groups while she pursued a criminal case against pro-life journalist David Daleiden.

A report from Fox News claimed that Daleiden’s attorneys argued that one of Harris’ appointees, Deputy Attorney General Johnette Jauron, admitted in May 2021 that she abused the power of her office by giving the National Abortion Federation (NAF) materials obtained from Daleiden’s apartment during an investigation, which included an unreleased undercover video of Planned Parenthood. At the time, Harris’ office was investigating Daleiden for violating a state eavesdropping law, and Daleiden was currently entrenched in a civil lawsuit against NAF.

Furthermore, Fox’s report included several billing records from NAF’s civil attorneys that “raise questions about the abortion provider's cooperation with Harris’ office.”