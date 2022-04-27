Concerns Over Inflation Fuel Low Confidence in America’s Economy

A poll released Wednesday shows that Americans’ concerns over inflation are fueling low confidence in the country’s economy altogether. In addition, the poll shows what issues currently impacting the United States Democrats and Republicans think is the most important.

The Gallup poll claims that inflation has remained the top economical problem impacting the United States since their poll conducted last month. Inflation continues to be at a level of concern not seen since 1984. As a result, Americans’ opinions on the economy have tanked.