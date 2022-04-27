Concerns Over Inflation Fuel Low Confidence in America’s Economy

A poll released Wednesday shows that Americans’ concerns over inflation are fueling low confidence in the country’s economy altogether. In addition, the poll shows what issues currently impacting the United States Democrats and Republicans think is the most important.
The Gallup poll claims that inflation has remained the top economical problem impacting the United States since their poll conducted last month. Inflation continues to be at a level of concern not seen since 1984. As a result, Americans’ opinions on the economy have tanked.
“In the latest Gallup poll, conducted April 1-19, four in five U.S. adults rate current economic conditions in the country as only fair (38%) or poor (42%), with few describing conditions as excellent (2%) or good (18%). Furthermore, 76% of Americans say the economy is getting worse, 20% say it is improving, and 3% think it is staying the same.”
The poll findings also showed that the percentage of American adults who cite economic concerns as the country’s most pressing issue has ticked up to 39 percent. Mentions of the COVID-19 pandemic being a top concern have dwindled.
“Roughly four in 10 Americans name economic issues as the most important problem facing the U.S. This figure includes 17% who mention inflation or the high cost of living, 12% who name the economy in general and 6% who say fuel prices. Each of these specific economic issues is mentioned less than the government, which remains a top problem for 20% of U.S. adults.
Mentions of the coronavirus have dwindled to 4% in the latest poll after consistently rating as one of the top issues for the past two years.”
In the findings, Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents were more likely than Democrats and Democrat-leaning Independents to cite economic issues and inflation as the country’s top problem, 42 percent and 33 percent, respectively. Republicans more than Democrats listed illegal immigration and the government/poor leadership as a top concern.