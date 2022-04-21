Major Lingerie Retailer Appoints Male Ambassador

Several retail companies in recent years have unveiled gender-neutral products to cater to both men and women. Apparently, one of the world’s largest lingerie retailers is following suit and will enlist a male actor to promote it.

Victoria’s Secret announced this week in a press release that actor and producer Darren Barnet, who stars in the Netflix show “Never Have I Ever,” will be the company’s first-ever celebrity male ambassador for its “lifestyle” brand PINK.