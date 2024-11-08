The Trump Effect: Qatar Tells Remaining Hamas Leaders to Get Out
One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win
They Fell for It: Why a Conservative Podcast Is Making Fun of Axios...
CNN Reporter's Take on Trump Supporters and How They See the Network Is...
The One Line CNN's Scott Jennings Used to Shut Down a Testy Journalist
There Appears to Be a Planned and Organized Pogrom Happening in Amsterdam
Coincidence? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Makes Major Immigration Announcement After Phone Call Wi...
'From the Jailhouse to the Texas House': Candidate Who Defied COVID Restrictions Wins...
KJP Pressed to Explain Biden's Past Rhetoric About Trump With His Post-Election Messaging
VIP
How Trump's Win Is Already Having an Impact on Illegal Immigration
Why Trump Won
Here's What Rashida Tlaib Was Posting About As Israelis Were Being Targeted in...
France's Largest Newspaper Had This to Say About Trump's Win
Donald Trump Just Won a Mandate. And It's Huge.
Tipsheet

If You Thought Media Reactions to the Election Were Bad, Just Look at How Universities Handled It

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 08, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

The meltdown over Donald Trump’s landslide win has not just sent the liberal media into meltdown mode. The academic world is struggling, too, as professors and progressive students try to cope with the election results. 

Advertisement

Campus Reform has one story after another right now highlighting the insanity on college and university campuses.

Some faculty at Harvard said students could skip class, while others simply canceled lesson plans for that day “to grieve the presidential election results.” Students cried, and one professor said she “stress-baked several pans of lemon bars to share.” 

At Georgetown, the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy offered “self-care suites” stocked with Legos, coloring books, milk, and cookies.

A Michigan State University professor also canceled classes.

Recommended

One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The University of Michigan School of Social Work on Thursday hosted an “Art Therapy and Post-Election Processing,” event, while the University of Oregon brought in goats, dogs, and a duck as part of its “election week therapy.”

Campus Reform correspondent Emily Sturge told Fox News Digital it's a troubling sign that "universities are producing a generation that can’t face the uncertainties and challenges of life."

"These activities belong at a day care, not an institution of higher learning," she added. "Life is hard. It’s full of hard work, hurt feelings, sadness, and tragedy. Our great-grandparents fought through WWII with sacrifice and grit – not with coloring books or puppy petting. They faced obstacles and opposition head on. Universities need to return to preparing the next generation to not only survive in the real world, but to thrive."

Tags: COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Here's What Rashida Tlaib Was Posting About As Israelis Were Being Targeted in Amsterdam Rebecca Downs
Harris Was Always Doomed Victor Davis Hanson
The One Line CNN's Scott Jennings Used to Shut Down a Testy Journalist Matt Vespa
CNN Reporter's Take on Trump Supporters and How They See the Network Is Beyond Delusional Matt Vespa
'From the Jailhouse to the Texas House': Candidate Who Defied COVID Restrictions Wins Landslide Victory Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Advertisement