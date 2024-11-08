If You Thought Media Reactions to the Election Were Bad, Just Look at How Universities Handled It

The meltdown over Donald Trump’s landslide win has not just sent the liberal media into meltdown mode. The academic world is struggling, too, as professors and progressive students try to cope with the election results.

Campus Reform has one story after another right now highlighting the insanity on college and university campuses.

Some faculty at Harvard said students could skip class, while others simply canceled lesson plans for that day “to grieve the presidential election results.” Students cried, and one professor said she “stress-baked several pans of lemon bars to share.”

At Georgetown, the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy offered “self-care suites” stocked with Legos, coloring books, milk, and cookies.

A Michigan State University professor also canceled classes.

The University of Michigan School of Social Work on Thursday hosted an “Art Therapy and Post-Election Processing,” event, while the University of Oregon brought in goats, dogs, and a duck as part of its “election week therapy.”

Campus Reform correspondent Emily Sturge told Fox News Digital it's a troubling sign that "universities are producing a generation that can’t face the uncertainties and challenges of life."

"These activities belong at a day care, not an institution of higher learning," she added. "Life is hard. It’s full of hard work, hurt feelings, sadness, and tragedy. Our great-grandparents fought through WWII with sacrifice and grit – not with coloring books or puppy petting. They faced obstacles and opposition head on. Universities need to return to preparing the next generation to not only survive in the real world, but to thrive."