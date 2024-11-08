'From the Jailhouse to the Texas House': Candidate Who Defied COVID Restrictions Wins Landslide Victory

One silver lining from the pandemic years is that the world got to witness the courage of those who stood up to the petty tyrants even when the cost was great. In the medical community, we saw that with individuals who dared to publicly question the Official Narrative, whether on COVID-19 itself or the vaccines, despite the retribution they faced. In government, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands out as one figure who challenged the prevailing attitude and pressure to keep society locked down and children in a state of harmful remote learning situations, no matter the invective thrown his way. And in the public, we saw business owners who refused to close their doors during COVID restrictions, despite the heavy hand of government cracking down on them. One individual who fits that bill is Shelley Luther, who was jailed for reopening her salon in defiance of lockdown orders.

A Texas salon owner who was sent to jail for seven days for violating the state’s stay-at-home order during Covid-19 has been released after the Supreme Court of Texas’ ruling Thursday. On Tuesday, Shelley Luther was found in civil and criminal contempt of court in Dallas for ignoring a temporary restraining order prohibiting her from operating her business, Salon A la Mode, according to a court document. As a result, Dallas Civil District Judge Eric Moyé ordered Luther to seven days in jail and fined her $500 for every day the salon stayed open. Luther was taken into custody Wednesday. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department told CNN on Thursday it received the court order and released Luther around 1:50 pm. Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week a reopening of certain businesses. Salons are allowed to reopen Friday under Abbott’s order. The Supreme Court of Texas’ orders came shortly after Abbott modified his Covid-19 executive order to “eliminate confinement as a punishment for violating the order,” Abbott said in a statement. (CNN)

She's now on her way to the Texas state house.

She was jailed for seven days in 2020 after a Dallas County judge found her guilty of civil and criminal contempt of court. Luther was fined $1,000 for each day her salon, Salon à la Mode, was open after a court ordered it closed. (Fox 4)

Shelley Luther just walked out jail and broke down in tears: pic.twitter.com/LTuyPIuFJf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 7, 2020

Luther trounced her Democrat opponent, Tiffany Drake, earning more than 75 percent of the vote to represent Texas House District 62.

From the jailhouse to the Texas House. #txlege pic.twitter.com/8anRZeMApm — Shelley Luther (@ShelleyLuther) November 7, 2024

"Everything feels a little bit surreal," Luther said. "I know God puts me in a place at a certain time for a reason, and this is my time, so I'm really excited."