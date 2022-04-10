Kid Rock Kicks Off Concert With Video Message From Trump

Singer-songwriter Kid Rock kicked off his concert tour this week in Evansville, Indiana. Before stepping on stage, he shared a video message to concertgoers from former President Donald Trump.

“Hello everyone, I love you all,” Trump’s introductory video began. “I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are the true backbone of our great country, hard-working, god-fearing, rock-and-roll patriots,” Trump said in the video.

“Let’s all continue to love one another and fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again,” Trump added before putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Have a wonderful time tonight. God bless you and God bless America,” Trump concluded. The show transitioned into Kid Rock’s song “We The People.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has been a longtime supporter of Trump. “We The People,” which was released this year, bashes President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In January, Kid Rock made headlines when he shared a video stating that he would not play a show at any venue requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine for entry.

“There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues — people saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because there’s a vaccine mandate, this, that and the other,’’ the singer said in the video. “Trust me. We’ve done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is going to be done – if there are any of these venues, I’m not aware of any – but if there are any, they're going to be gone by the time we get to your city."