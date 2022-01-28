Kid Rock Says He Will Not Perform At Any Venue Mandating Vaccines

Singer-songwriter Kid Rock said in a video shared Thursday that he will not play a show at any venue that is requiring proof of a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine for attendees. This comes ahead of his upcoming concert tour.

In a four-minute video shared to his Facebook page, Kid Rock told viewers that if any of the venues on his tour require proof of vaccination, he will not perform and those who purchased tickets will get their money back.

“There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues — people saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because there’s a vaccine mandate, this, that and the other,’’ the singer said in a fourt-mi the video. “Trust me. We’ve done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is going to be done – if there are any of these venues, I’m not aware of any – but if there are any, they're going to be gone by the time we get to your city.

“If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll be getting your money back, cause I won’t be showing up either,” he added.

This week, Kid Rock made headlines for releasing a new song titled “We the People” that bashes President Biden and his Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. At one point in the song, the singer chants “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People’ while people are holding up their f****** vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s*** ain’t happening,” he stated in the video.

In the video, the singer noted that New York and Toronto were scrapped from the list of tour stops due to vaccine mandates.

“There you go, liberal media. There’s your clickbait for tomorrow, to f*** with me,” he added. “‘Kid Rock said this about mandates and he’s not showing up.’ F*** y’all.”

This week, as I covered, Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly revealed that she was one of thousands who marched against vaccine mandates in Washington, D.C. last weekend.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” Lilly wrote in an Instagram post published Thursday. “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.”