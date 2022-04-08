House Republicans

Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Police Report Over 'Threat of Violence' From Jimmy Kimmel

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) said on Twitter on Wednesday that she filed a police report over threatening remarks Jimmy Kimmel made about her on his show this week.

The New York Times reported that Kimmel ripped into Greene on his show Thursday night for getting “political mileage” out of his remarks earlier this week suggesting actor Will Smith should attack her.

“On our show Tuesday night, Marjorie Taylor Greene — ‘Klan Mom’ as we call her — earlier in the day, called three of her fellow Republicans ‘pro-pedophile’ for supporting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said Thursday night. “So I made a joke. I said, ‘Where is Will Smith when you need him?’ And the audience laughed. And then she saw it, and she decided she was going to get some political mileage out of this.”

Kimmel was referring to when Smith attacked Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Greene shared the clip of Kimmel attacking her on his show on Twitter and wrote “this is a threat of violence” and claimed she had filed a police report.

As Kimmel noted, Greene previously called out Sen. Susan Collins (ME), Sen. Mitt Romney (UT) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK) on Twitter for voting to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. As Spencer reported, Judge Jackson’s record on sex offenders raised concerns among several members of the Senate. 

On Wednesday, Kimmel fired back at Greene for filing a police report over his remarks. 

“Officer? I would like to report a joke,” he wrote.

Greene responded, stating “you weren’t joking” and “you hide your misogyny and your racism behind your ‘jokes’ on [ABC].”

