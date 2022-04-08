Disney’s Networks Will Air PSA Featuring Transgender Child

The Walt Disney Company will reportedly air a new public service announcement from GLAAD that will feature a transgender teen calling for support for LGBT minors.

CNBC reported Wednesday that Disney is one of four companies that will air the PSA. This comes after Disney publicly came out against Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education law, as Katie covered. Comcast, WarnerMedia, and Paramount will also air the PSA.

“If you’ve never met a transgender child before what I want you to know is that that child is no different than yours,” Texas mother Amber Briggle says in the announcement. “They have the same hopes and dreams and deserve the same equality as yours does.”

The PSA took aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who previously launched investigations into the parents of transgender minors for child abuse. A Texas judge has since halted the investigations.

“There are some politicians who are trying to tear family apart simply because my son is transgender,” Briggle said. “Trans kids don’t have a political agenda. They are just kids.”





Last month, after DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law, Disney released a statement saying it “should never have passed” and referred to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the statement read. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”