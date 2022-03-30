New Video Exposes Disney's Real Agenda After Protesting Parental Rights

Earlier this week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill. The legislation prohibits the instruction of sexual education and gender orientation to school children under eight-years-old.

Disney has been a loud opponent of the legislation and executives have repeatedly mischaracterized or lied about what the legislation actually accomplishes. The company vows to keep fighting DeSantis over the legislation.

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country,” Disney released in a statement.

But new video shows Disney employees have a much deeper agenda.

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

SCOOP: Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware says the company has eliminated all mentions of "ladies," "gentlemen," "boys," and "girls" in its theme parks in order to create "that magical moment" for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

SCOOP: Disney production coordinator Allen March says his team is committed to "exploring queer stories" and has created a "tracker" to make sure they are creating enough "gender nonconforming characters," "canonical trans characters," and "canonical bisexual characters." pic.twitter.com/ddSzw4aqQv — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, DeSantis isn't backing down.