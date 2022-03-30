New Video Exposes Disney's Real Agenda After Protesting Parental Rights

Source: (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Earlier this week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill. The legislation prohibits the instruction of sexual education and gender orientation to school children under eight-years-old. 

Disney has been a loud opponent of the legislation and executives have repeatedly mischaracterized or lied about what the legislation actually accomplishes. The company vows to keep fighting DeSantis over the legislation. 

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country,” Disney released in a statement. 

But new video shows Disney employees have a much deeper agenda.

Meanwhile, DeSantis isn't backing down. 

