Oklahoma Lawmakers Send Bill Banning Most Abortions to GOP Gov. Stitt's Desk

Legislation that would ban nearly all abortions in Oklahoma is headed to GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk. The bill, Senate Bill 612, would make it a felony for anyone to perform an abortion except in cases where it is neccessary to save the mother’s life.

According to USA Today-affiliated outlet The Oklahoman, those who violate the law could face up to 10 years in prison or $100,000 in fines.

“Oklahoma state law already says abortion is illegal, and anyone who performs the procedure could face a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison,” the report states. “However, the law that has been on the books for decades isn't enforced because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that determined women have a constitutional right to seek an abortion.”

Republican state lawmaker Sen. Nathan Dahm, who wrote the bill, said in a published statement on Tuesday that "Senate Bill 612 defends life from conception, will stop the murder of the unborn and end the massacre that has been taking place in our state for decades through abortion.”

Pro-abortion Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) wrote on Twitter that the law is “clearly unconstitutional.”

“Republican politicians are accelerating their rampant attacks on reproductive rights across this country,” she added. “The stakes of the Supreme Court’s abortion case this year couldn’t be higher.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also chimed in on Twitter where she praised pro-abortion Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) for signing into law this week a “fundamental” right to abortion in the state, as Townhall covered.

I applaud Gov. Polis for protecting the right to an abortion in Colorado. Colorado will now join 15 states & DC in enshrining the right. Our Administration will continue to do everything in our power to protect access to health care and women’s fundamental rights. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 6, 2022

The pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List said in a press release on Wednesday that nearly 3,800 unborn children would be saved by the law.

“Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the country and they’re eager to protect unborn children and women from the harm of abortion,” SBA List Vice President of Communications Mallory Carroll said in a statement. “This latest bill passage is yet another sign of the continued pro-life momentum we’re seeing nationwide as lawmakers and pro-life Americans await a decision from the Supreme Court in the Dobbs case.”

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case surrounds a 15 week abortion ban in Mississippi. Mississippi’s Attorney General Lynn Fitch asked the court directly to overturn Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in her amicus brief. A Dobbs decision is expected next summer.