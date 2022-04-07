Disney’s New Spokesperson Worked for Several High-Profile Democrats

As Townhall has been covering, The Walt Disney Company has made headlines for coming out against GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education law. In addition, Katie reported how several high-up Disney employees are committed to implementing as many LGBTQIA characters into its stories as possible. Now, it's been revealed that Disney has tapped a new spokesperson for the company that previously worked for several high-profile Democrats.

In a press release on Tuesday, Disney announced that Kristina Schake will be the company's new executive vice president of global communications. According to the press release, she will be responsible for the company's worldwide communications strategy and operations while serving as the lead spokesperson.

The press release boasts that Schake previously worked for President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Schake has spent three decades working at the nexus of government, media, business, entertainment, and technology. Most recently, she was appointed by President Biden to lead the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine education campaign and was previously Global Communications Director for Instagram. Schake was Deputy Communications Director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and served in the Obama administration as Special Assistant to the President and Communications Director to the First Lady.”

The press release also noted that Schake will move to California for the position. Previously, she lived in California when she worked as Maria Shriver's senior communications strategist when she was first lady. In addition, in 2009, Schake co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, "which led the successful bipartisan awareness campaign and legal challenge to restore marriage equality to California." Before that, she worked for Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, a Republican.

"I could not be more pleased to welcome Kristina to Disney and to have her leading communications for the company," Disney's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell said in a published statement. "Her experience in the public and private sectors, in political and corporate campaigns, make her ideally suited for this important role and to help me integrate communications with government relations, public policy, and corporate social responsibility into a new Corporate Affairs team."

In 2015, Vogue ran an article detailing Schake's relationship with her sister, Kori. At the time, Kori was working as a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford and had worked in the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the George W. Bush administration. Kristina Schake was working on Clinton's presidential campaign.