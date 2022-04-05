Airline Announces New Gender-Neutral Uniform Policy

This week, Katie covered how Disney has made headlines for promoting a “woke” agenda at its theme parks. One example in particular is that all mentions of “ladies,” “gentleman,” “boys,” and “girls” were eliminated from the parks. Now, another company is making headlines after unveiling their new “gender-neutral” uniform policy to be more inclusive of “gender non-conforming” individuals.

Alaska Airlines announced recently that they are rolling out “inclusive gender-neutral uniforms and policies” for their employees in an effort “to provide more freedom and flexibility in individual and gender expression.”

In a news release, Alaska Airlines detailed the specific changes in uniform for both men and women. All employees will now be permitted to wear makeup and fingernail polish. Uniform kits will be distinguished by fit rather than gender.

“[Fingernail] polish, makeup, two earrings per ear, and a single stud nose piercing are expression options available to all employees,” the release stated. “We’ve also updated our grooming policies to allow tattoos in more locations, more hair style options and are adjusting the names of our uniform kits to be focused on fit vs. gender identifications.”

In addition, Alaska Airlines employees will have the option to don a pin on their uniform that shows their personal pronouns, such as he/him, she/her, and they/them.

In the news release, the airline highlighted a specific employee, Jason, who is “an Alaska flight attendant by day and drag star by night.” Jason uses they/them pronouns.

“Jason says while the uniform changes are very positive, they also appreciate and look forward to the company’s support if faced with adversity among peers or guests who may find it difficult to see them wearing nail polish,” the news release states.

Another employee, Isaac, said “I answer to all pronouns.”I accept he/him/his, she/her/hers, and they/them/theirs.”

“I applaud Alaska Air Group for having the courage to move forward with creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace,” Isaac added.

“I know firsthand what it feels like not to be seen, heard or able to bring your authentic self to work. When I’ve experienced this, it didn’t feel great and honestly made it hard to come to work every day during those times, or to deliver my best work,” James Thomas, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Alaska, said in the news release. “Our employees, guests and communities we serve have my commitment we are going to keep listening and pushing ourselves to be better.”

Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington sent a letter to Alaska Airlines to call them out for “discriminating” against “non-binary” and “gender non-conforming” employees.

“The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter today to Alaska Airlines telling the airline to stop enforcing a uniform policy that requires flight attendants to conform to a rigid set of “male” and “female” dress and grooming standards,” a press release from the ACLU stated.

“The letter alleges that Alaska Airlines’ uniform policy violates Washington state law, which explicitly prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, appearance, behavior, or expression and violates state and federal prohibitions against sex discrimination. The uniform policy comprehensively regulates every aspect of a flight attendant's appearance as part of either the ‘male’ or ‘female’ uniform, including which pants and cardigans employees may wear, whether employees must wear their hair up or down, how many earrings employees are allowed to wear, whether employees may wear makeup or just concealer, and whether employees may roll up their sleeves,” the release continued.

In response to the ACLU’s letter, Alaska Airlines issued a response, stating that the company Alaska Airlines “has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community” and has “been a leader in the industry when it comes to inclusivity in our uniform and grooming standards.”