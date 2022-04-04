Trump Blasts Biden Administration’s Policies on Transgender Minors

Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday where he slammed the Biden administration’s support of “gender-affirming” healthcare for minors.

The New York Post reported that Trump warned his supporters of the Biden administration’s extreme policies surrounding transgender youth days after “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which was on March 31.

“This week the Biden administration released guidance endorsing hormone therapy, puberty blockers and sex-changing surgeries for children and minor youth,” Trump reportedly told the audience. “Can you imagine a child and then they grow up and they say ‘why the hell did you do that to me, mom or dad or government?’”

Last week, Townhall covered on “Transgender Day of Visibility” how the Biden administration released documents promoting “gender-affirming care” for minors. One of the documents, released by the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs, claimed that “gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being” for children and adolescents.”

In addition, the OPA claimed in the release that “research demonstrates that gender-affirming care improves the mental health and overall well-being of gender diverse children and adolescents. Because gender-affirming care encompasses many facets of healthcare needs and support, it has been shown to increase positive outcomes for transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents.”

Also on Thursday, the United States Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network, a separate branch of the HHS, released a document called “Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care.”

“Providing gender-affirming care is neither child maltreatment nor malpractice,” the NCTSN document states. "It may include evidence-based interventions such as puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones." It added that “gender-affirming care should not be used to deny care or separate families working to make the best decisions for the children’s well-being.”

President Biden released a video on Twitter commemorating “Transgender Day of Visibility.” In the caption, he wrote “To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back.”

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

“With their extremist sex and gender ideology, the Democratic party is waging war on reality, war on science, war on children, war on women,” Trump added at his rally on Saturday.