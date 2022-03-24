Biden Announces the U.S. Will Accept 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees

The United States will accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine fleeing due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion into the country.

President Biden made the announcement on Thursday. According to the United Nations Operational Data Portal, over 3,600,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since the beginning of the invasion.

President Biden announces the U.S. will send more than $1B of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and accept 100k Ukrainian refugees “with a focus on reuniting families.” pic.twitter.com/p3dffjfa90 — The Recount (@therecount) March 24, 2022

According to Politico, a senior administration official reiterated Biden’s point that many Ukrainians will likely flee to neighboring countries in Europe to be closer to their families still in war-torn Ukraine.

“We still expect most displaced Ukrainian citizens will want to be in neighboring countries or elsewhere in the EU where they may have family and where there are already large diaspora communities, in the hope they can return home soon,” a senior administration official said to reporters. “But at the same time, we recognize that some may wish to come to the United States.”

Three sources familiar with the situation told Politico this week that “the White House has prioritized Ukrainians seeking reunification with family in the U.S., along with LGBTQ people, journalists, dissidents and activists.”

“The administration official also mentioned those with medical needs and third country nationals who have already sought refuge outside of Ukraine in another country as candidates for expedited consideration,” Politico added. “Journalists and others in these vulnerable groups have been targeted by Russian forces.”