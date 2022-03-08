Nearly 60 Percent of Adults In One State Disapprove of Biden’s Job As President

Several polls in recent months have shown President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval ratings tanking. So much so, that in a recent poll of California voters, the director of the poll said he was “amazed at the dissatisfaction” directed at Harris. A poll released this week shows how adults in a GOP-controlled state feel about how Biden is handling his job as president.

In a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, nearly 60 percent of adults in Iowa disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president. Only 35 percent of Iowans approve and 6 percent are “unsure.” The same poll, conducted in November, turned out with a 62 percent disapproval rating and 33 percent approval rating.

The poll showed that a mere 4 percent of Republicans approved of Biden’s job as president. On the contrary, 82 percent of Democrats approved of Biden’s job performance. Twenty-nine percent of Independents approved Biden’s job as president.

“The president’s low ratings come as the United States faces problems on multiple fronts, including persistent inflation, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” the Des Moines Register’s poll write-up reads. It notes that just 23 percent of respondents said they think the nation is headed in the right direction, compared with 67 percent who feel the opposite.

Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the Republican Address to the Nation in response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. In her remarks, Reynolds slammed several failed Biden administration policies, including the border crisis, “runaway” inflation, and our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Weakness on the world stage has a cost, and the president’s approach to foreign policy has consistently been too little too late,” Reynolds said in her remarks. “It’s time for America to once again project confidence. It’s time to be decisive. It’s time to lead. But we can’t project strength abroad if we are weak at home.”

“It seems like everything is backwards,” she added. “The Department of Justice treats parents like domestic terrorists, but looters and shoplifters roam free. The American people are left to feel like they’re the enemy.”

The day after Biden’s State of the Union, Reynolds signed a bill into law banning biological male athletes from participating in women’s sports. In his address, Biden signaled support for transgender individuals and did not address how it impacts women.

“The president tried to paint a different picture tonight, but his actions over the last 12 months don’t match the rhetoric. It’s not what he promised when he took office,” Reynolds concluded in her address.