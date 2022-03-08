As Russia Invades Ukraine, Biden Administration Celebrates Its Gender Policy Council

As Russia wages war on Ukraine, the White House released a “fact sheet” Tuesday commemorating the first anniversary of the establishment of the White House Gender Policy Council, which falls on International Women’s Day. The fact sheet celebrated several pieces of legislation and pro-abortion policies passed since President Biden took office.

The fact sheet touted the American Rescue Plan’s (ARP) “historic” COVID-19 vaccination program, the costly Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and Biden’s Executive Order to bump up the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour for federal contractors.

In addition, the fact sheet talked up all the ways the Biden administration expanded abortion rights in the United States and abroad under the guise of “[expanding] access to health care.” The sheet stated how Biden revoked the Mexico City policy, a “global gag” rule that prohibited federal funds from going to foreign non-governmental organizations that provided abortion counseling and referrals and restored funding to the UN Population Fund. In addition, it boasted how Biden’s Department of Justice pursued a legal challenge against the Texas “heartbeat” law protecting the unborn, as well as other “whole-of-government [efforts] to protect women’s reproductive rights,” as Townhall covered.

All these initiatives, the fact sheet claims, “advance gender equality both at home and abroad.” And, as Spencer covered, the Biden administration is so committed to gender equality that it erased women by replacing the word “mother” in its 2022 budget and with the term “birthing people” last year.

The radical contradiction of the Biden administration's attempt at minimizing women is clear in a section of the budget on "strengthening public health infrastructure and meeting crisis-related needs," where it states that the “United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations." The budget then outlines several investments in maternal health included in the American Families Plan “to help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people.”

As Spencer mentioned, “birthing people” is a made-up Leftist term meant to be inclusive to all genders who give birth. Saying that only women can give birth is exclusionary, according to the federal government and even Harvard Medical School.

That’s not the only step the Biden administration has taken to erase the word “women.” Secretary Antony Blinken issued remarks Tuesday at a virtual International Women’s Day event where he said countries are better overall when “all genders” participate equally in public life.