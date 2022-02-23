Joe Rogan Says He Didn’t Vote for Biden Because He ‘Can’t Talk Right Anymore’

Podcast host Joe Rogan revealed this week that he did not vote for President Biden in the 2020 election because he is “basically a shell,” “can’t talk right anymore,” and that he lies about a “bunch of things.”

Rogan made the remarks during an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast released Monday. In the episode, Rogan and his guest Coleman Hughs discussed if it is better to have a president with political experience or not. Rogan then divulged that he did not vote for either Biden or former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“He’s [Biden] not a good example because he’s basically a shell, you know, cognitively,” Rogan said.

“And, the fact that that took a long time for people to admit? That was one of the things that people were saying – that I was a Trump supporter during the election – because I said I would vote for Trump before I would vote for Biden,” Rogan added.“But, I didn’t vote for either.”

“The real reason why I said that was like, ‘you don’t see this? Are you guys out of your f***ing mind? You guys don’t see that this guy can’t, he can’t talk right anymore?’” Rogan continued.

“Go watch videos of him from 20 years ago. He was a dummy. He said a lot of silly s***. He lied about a bunch of things. But at least he was articulate,” Rogan said.

Rogan said that former President Obama “famously said” ahead of the 2020 election that he hoped “Joe doesn’t f*** this up.”

“He would lie about his experience. He would lie about his background and education. He would lie about his record,” Rogan said.

“He would lie about all kinds of things. He lied about graduating at the top of his class. He lied about having more than one degree. He lied about marching with Mandela,” Hughes piled on.

“Oh yeah. He lied about his arrests recently. He lied about being arrested.” Rogan continued.

“It’s so hard for me to put myself in the position of the people that would lie like this. The other one I think of a lot of is Joy Reid at MSNBC when she wrote those homophobic things on her blog and she said she got hacked. I understand white lies, I understand certain lies. But there’s some lies where I struggle to understand like what it would be like to be the person thinking ‘it’s a good idea,” Hughes explained.

“I think there’s some people who don’t value truth. Who don’t value honesty. They just want to win,” Rogan responded. “The Biden thing, it’s just, I think he just always wanted people to think highly of himself.”

Rogan then recalled how Biden reportedly plagiarized speeches when he ran for president in 1988. At a comedy club years ago, Rogan said the different personalities would go on stage and do each other’s acts, calling it “Joe Biden Night.”

In December, I covered how first lady Jill Biden dismissed Americans’ concerns over President Biden’s mental fitness. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Rita Braver asked Jill Biden what she thinks of the “quite a few Americans” concerns on President Biden’s cognitive abilities.

Jill Biden rolled her eyes and shook her head as the question was asked. “I think that’s ridiculous,” she answered.