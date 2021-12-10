Americans’ Major Concerns Over Biden’s Mental Health Reach Jill Biden

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
 @madelineleesman
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 10:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

First lady Jill Biden dismissed concerns about President Biden’s mental fitness, calling them “ridiculous,” The Hill reported Thursday. 

The remarks were made in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, where journalist Rita Braver sat down with Jill Biden at Camp David. Portions of the interview were released Thursday.

According to The Hill, Jill Biden shook her head when Braver asked her about recent polling that shows “quite a few Americans have some questions about the president’s current mental fitness.” 

Jill Biden reportedly said “I think that’s ridiculous.”

In a separate clip, which was shared on Twitter, Braver asked the first lady if she felt prepared for her role. Jill Biden acknowledged that it’s harder than she imagined.

“Were you prepared for what it’s like to be first lady?” Braver inquired. 

“I think it’s a little harder than I imagined. It’s not like a job that you do. It’s a lifestyle that you live and it’s not something you leave at 5 o’clock, or 3 o’clock. It’s 24 hours a day,” Jill Biden responded. 

Jill Biden, who is professor at Northern Virginia Community College, also spoke on a tuition-free community college proposal that was initially going to be included in President Biden’s social spending plan.

