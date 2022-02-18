Minnesota GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn Dies of Cancer

Minnesota GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer Thursday evening at age 59, his wife announced Friday.

In a lengthy post shared to Facebook, Hagedorn’s wife Jennifer Carnahan wrote that her husband passed away “peacefully” on Thursday. Hagedorn had been battling kidney cancer. According to his official website, he was first diagnosed on Feb. 15, 2019. He announced his cancer “reoccurrence” on July 7, 2021 following a series of tests he received at the Mayo Clinic.

“It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night,” Carnahan wrote in her post. “Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.”

Breaking: Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died, his wife Jennifer Carnahan wrote on Facebook. He was battling kidney cancer. https://t.co/VlBfOXpsoO



“Jim loved our country and loved representing Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others.” pic.twitter.com/wfG1SnibYU — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) February 18, 2022

Hagedorn, who represented Minnesota’s first congressional district, assumed office in 2019. He served on the Committee on Agriculture and the Committee on Small Business. According to his website, he was a ranking member on the Underserved, Agricultural, and Rural Business Development subcommittee.

Hagedorn grew up in Blue Earth, Minnesota, and lived in McLean, Virginia when his father, Tom Hagedorn, represented Minnesota’s second congressional district in the House of Representatives from 1975 to 1983.

“While nothing can accurately prepare you for the unimaginable pain, intense sorrow, suffocating grief and seemingly never-ending emptiness that engulfs the entire body, soul and spirit when your forever love passes away; at least we can smile knowing Jim is smiling from heaven encouraging us to keep chasing our dreams, loving unconditionally and fighting for the country,” Carnahan wrote in her Facebook post Friday.

Minnesota GOP Representatives Michelle Fischbach (MN-07), Tom Emmer (MN-06), and Pete Stauber (MN-08) released a shared statement on Hagedorn’s passing.

“Jim was a dear friend who wanted nothing more than to represent the people of Minnesota’s First District in Congress. He did so every day with an unwavering passion and unshakable joy that brightened the halls of Congress and brought the best of Blue Earth to Washington. Our thoughts are with Jim’s family during this time and we will continue to pray for them. We will miss Jim dearly.”

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Betty McCollum said in a statement that she and Hagedorn were “united in the common goal of achieving opportunities for future generations of Minnesotans.”

“Jim and I served in the U.S. House during a time of many great challenges for our nation and for our state — and all the while, he bravely endured the personal challenge of cancer treatment with dignity and grace while serving our country and his constituents,” McCollum wrote in a statement. “Despite our policy differences on many issues, Jim and I were united in the common goal of achieving greater opportunities for future generations of Minnesotans.”

Several Members of Congress responded to Hagedorn’s passing on Twitter.

My family and I were heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague from Minnesota, Rep Jim Hagedorn. Jim loved our country and stood for freedom, and he will be missed. Please join me in praying for his wife Jennifer and his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/e3N9kMAEfN — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) February 18, 2022

Jim Hagedorn served the people of Minnesota's first district well and I am incredibly saddened to learn of his passing.



I am praying for his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) February 18, 2022

The entire House Republican Conference mourns the loss of our friend and colleague @RepHagedorn. Jim was a brave and tireless advocate for his constituents throughout his time in Congress. He was a fighter. We pray for his family and community. He will be deeply missed. ?? — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 18, 2022

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn. I’m sending my prayers and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and staff in this difficult time. https://t.co/fiBievQyyh — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) February 18, 2022

I was saddened to hear that my colleague Jim Hagedorn has passed away this morning. Thinking of all of his friends, family and loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/mdk6h8Qpc2 — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 18, 2022

Hagedorn is the fourth House member of the 117th Congress to pass away. Florida Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) and Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) passed away in 2021. Luke Letlow, who was elected in 2020 to represent Louisiana’s fifth congressional district, passed away days before he was supposed to take office.