A Country Has Done Away with Negative COVID-19 Test Requirement for Visitors

Yesterday, I covered how one city in the United Arab Emirates announced that booster shots would be required for travelers intending to visit. Several other countries require proof of vaccination or other documentation before granting entrance to travelers. But, one European country announced this week that a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for travelers entering the country.

Travelers visiting Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative Wuhan coronavirus test to enter the country, Reuters reported Tuesday.

In a statement, the Swedish government said "travelers are no longer considered to pose a particular risk of affecting the spread of Omicron in Sweden." However, most travelers will be required to show proof of full vaccination. The new policy will begin Jan. 21.

Reuters noted that Sweden has recorded more than 20,000 new daily cases over the past few days. The number of cases has reportedly strained the country's healthcare system, but not as bad as before the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

A report from Forbes explained that adults that do not hold citizenship or residence in Sweden will be required to show vaccination proof, proof of a recovery from a COVID-19 infection in the past six months, or a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours. It must be completed through the European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate or another compatible system.

Additionally, Sweden's entry ban on non-essential travel will remain in place.

"People traveling from outside Europe must meet one of the exemptions to the ban to gain entry. Exemptions include urgent family reasons and travelers from an approved country list, which is regularly updated. Note that most people holding an exemption from the ban must still present a digital vaccination certificate," the report stated.

Forbes noted that Sweden has also decided to crack down within its borders by unveiling national COVID-19 restrictions. Beginning Jan. 14, all licensed premises must close by 11 p.m. with seated service reserved for small groups. There are restrictions on public gatherings and events.