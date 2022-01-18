One City is Requiring Booster Shots for Entry

In recent months, several countries have implemented precautionary measures to slow the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, specifically, the Omicron variant. In November, President Biden limited travel to several African countries, where the variant emerged, to stop the spread. Now, one city will no longer allow outsiders who are vaccinated to enter unless they have received a booster shot.

Abu Dhabi will now require visitors to be fully vaccinated and boosted against the Wuhan coronavirus, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government announced Sunday.

On Twitter, Al Hosn, the UAE’s COVID-19 platform operated by the country’s health agencies, wrote that booster doses for all types of vaccinations are required for entry into the emirate.

UPDATE:

Booster doses for all types of vaccinations are required. Make sure to book yours now if it’s been 6 months since you completed your vaccination to maintain the Green Pass. #Alhosn — Al Hosn App (@AlHosnApp) January 16, 2022

If you had covid-19 (2 positive PCR test results) You will get a 90-day exemption, after which you can get your booster dose or your vaccinations. Kindly contact the health authority in your Emirate for further clarification or your nearest vaccination centre. — Al Hosn App (@AlHosnApp) January 18, 2022

According to The Hill, the Al Hosn app gives UAE residents and visitors access to COVID-19 vaccine cards and test results through a “Green Pass.” Going forward, an individual’s Green Pass on the platform will only be maintained if they receive a booster shot six month after their initial vaccine, a negative PCR COVID-19 test result within the last 96 hours or proof that they have had COVID-19 within the last 90 days. Proof of a previous infection includes two negative PCR tests.

"The emirate has taken a stricter approach to the virus than neighboring Dubai, the freewheeling tourism-dependent hub. Abu Dhabi requires that residents show their green pass before entering public places or government buildings," ABC News reported. "The UAE boasts among the world's highest vaccination rates per capita. The country has fully vaccinated more than 90% of its population, health authorities have said. Although infections had plummeted in December, cases recently have skyrocketed to heights unseen in months."

The Hill noted that Al Hosn is a tool of the UAE’s Ministry of Health & Prevention and Department of Health. It is also affiliated with the Dubai Health Authority and is endorsed by the country’s National Authority for Emergency and Crisis Management.