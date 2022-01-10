GOP Rep: There’s Been ‘Zero Transparency’ from the Biden Administration on COVID-19 Spending

House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader aAthy McMorris Rodgers (WA) and appeared in a Fox Business interview where they discussed the Biden administration’s failure to account for how COVID-19 relief funding was spent.

According to a press release published by the Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans, Democrats passed a $2 trillion bill in February that was intended for “COVID-19 relief.” However, less than 9 percent of spending went to combatting the virus.

“There’s been zero transparency by the Biden administration as to how they’ve already spent trillions of dollars. We’ve been trying to get answers,” Rodgers said in the interview. “Instead, we’re getting these reports that they’ve rerouted billions of dollars. We understand that they have rerouted $2 billion that was intended for testing [and other health initiatives] that we really need right now during this surge to help house illegal immigrants at the southern border. There’s so many questions that need to be answered, and there is zero transparency, zero accountability.”

“President Biden owes every individual answers right now. He owes us answers as to why our children have missed so much school, and our essential health workers who have been on the front lines, and every American who wants their lives back to normal, he needs to be answering these questions to us and we need a full accounting on these funds,” Rodgers added.

Last week, Rodgers and House Budget Committee Republican Leader Jason Smith (MO), and House Ways & Means Committee Republican Leader Kevin Brady (TX) sent a letter to President Biden over his administration’s failure to account for how, when, and where funding supposedly meant to address COVID-19 has been distributed and spent to date.

“The letter comes just days after America reached its highest average daily COVID-19 case number, nearly two years since the emergence of the virus,” a news release from Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans noted.