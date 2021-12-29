Abortion

Federal Appeals Court to Hear Texas Abortion Law Case in January

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Federal Appeals Court to Hear Texas Abortion Law Case in January

Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Louisiana, will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 in a case surrounding S.B. 8, a Texas law that bans abortions after fetal heartbeat detection. 

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals scheduled the hearing after the Supreme Court declined to block the enforcement of S.B. 8, as I covered, and returned the case back to the federal appeals court. While the Supreme Court said the Justice Department could not move forward with their lawsuit against S.B. 8, the Court said they will allow abortion providers in the case Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson to sue the state over the law.

"The court has decided that oral argument is appropriate before ruling on the state’s motion to certify or alternate motion to set a briefing schedule, and the response thereto. Consequently, the argument will be held at 9 am in New Orleans on Friday, January 7, 2022,” the appeals court said in a filing released on Monday.

Fifth Circuit Judge Stephen Higginson, an Obama-era appointee, disagreed with the court’s decision to hear the case.

“I respectfully disagree with the majority’s decision to hear oral argument on this remand from the United States Supreme Court. I do not read the Supreme Court’s judgment, especially in a case of this magnitude and acceleration, to countenance such delay,” Higginson said in his dissent on Monday. “I would immediately remand the case to the district court.”

In October, as I covered, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals countermanded U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman’s ruling that granted a temporary injunction over S.B. 8. In the two-day window where S.B. 8 was not in affect, some Texas clinics immediately began resuming abortions.

Recommended
Money
John Stossel

When the Supreme Court formally returned the lawsuit back to the Fifth Circuit, the abortion providers in the lawsuit requested that the case be acted on quickly and be sent directly back to to the District Court. The Supreme Court did not oblige.

In addition to banning abortions statewide after fetal heartbeat detection, which occurs around six weeks gestation, S.B. 8 allows private citizens to pursue legal action against anyone who provides an illegal abortion or aids or abets a woman seeking an illegal abortion. Those who successfully bring lawsuits under S.B. 8 can receive $10,000.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Was This the Moment People Lost Trust in the Medical Establishment?
Katie Pavlich
'Blood on Her Hands': Chicago 911 Dispatcher Rips Into Lori Lightfoot for Failing to Keep the City Safe
Julio Rosas

Dem Governor Rejects Mask Mandates, Points Out the Obvious About How Well They're Working in NYC
Leah Barkoukis
CDC Director Gives This Eye-Roll of a Reason Why They Changed COVID Isolation Guidelines
Julio Rosas
Florida Surgeon General Accuses Biden Administration of 'Actively Preventing' One Important Covid-19 Treatment
Leah Barkoukis

Biden Says He Will Issue Domestic Air Travel Vaccine Requirement If His Medical Team Recommends It
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular