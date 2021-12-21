covid-19

Maryland Gov. Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 9:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Maryland Gov. Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced via Twitter that he tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, despite being vaccinated and having a booster shot. 

“This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19. I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment,” Hogan tweeted. 

“As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” he added.

Hogan, who has been governor of Maryland since 2015, is one of several lawmakers this week who has tested positive for the virus. As I covered, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D), and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow (D), all announced on Twitter on Wednesday that they each contracted the virus. 

On Friday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the Omicron variant is increasing “rapidly” and will “become the dominant strain in the United States” in coming weeks. 

"We've seen cases of Omicron among those who are both vaccinated and boosted, and we believe these cases are milder or asymptomatic because of vaccine protection. What we do know is we have the tools to protect ourselves against Covid-19. We have vaccines. We have boosters," Walensky said during a meeting with the White House COVID-19 response team.

In the meeting, Walensky said that masking, social distancing, and regular testing are “vitally important” to combat the spread, even if you are vaccinated and boosted.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
As Biden Ignores Illegal Immigration Crisis, Texas Begins Border Wall Construction
Spencer Brown
Critics Go Off on Actress For 'Despicable' Attack on Manchin Voters
Leah Barkoukis

As Rep. Spanberger Wants to 'Keep Working to Deliver' Parts of BBB, GOP Challenger Calls for Debate
Rebecca Downs

Another Major US City Announces Unvaccinated Will Soon Be Banned From Most Indoor Spaces
Leah Barkoukis
Ted Cruz Says Dems' Treatment of Joe Manchin Could Lead Him to Switch Parties
Landon Mion
Kamala Harris Says the Unvaccinated Are Not to Blame for Rise in COVID Cases
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular