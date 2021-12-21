Maryland Gov. Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced via Twitter that he tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, despite being vaccinated and having a booster shot.

“This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19. I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment,” Hogan tweeted.

“As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” he added.

Hogan, who has been governor of Maryland since 2015, is one of several lawmakers this week who has tested positive for the virus. As I covered, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D), and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow (D), all announced on Twitter on Wednesday that they each contracted the virus.

On Friday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the Omicron variant is increasing “rapidly” and will “become the dominant strain in the United States” in coming weeks.

"We've seen cases of Omicron among those who are both vaccinated and boosted, and we believe these cases are milder or asymptomatic because of vaccine protection. What we do know is we have the tools to protect ourselves against Covid-19. We have vaccines. We have boosters," Walensky said during a meeting with the White House COVID-19 response team.

In the meeting, Walensky said that masking, social distancing, and regular testing are “vitally important” to combat the spread, even if you are vaccinated and boosted.