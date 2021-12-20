ICYMI: Planned Parenthood Endorses Nearly 200 Incumbents Ahead of the 2022 Midterms

On Thursday, Planned Parenthood Action Fund unveiled its list of nearly 200 endorsements for the House of Representatives ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

The organization’s 198 endorsements come weeks after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Dobbs, which surrounds the constitutionality of a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi, is the first case in decades that could overturn landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The cases were decided in 1973 and 1992, respectively. A decision in the Dobbs case is expected next summer.

“2022 is poised to be the most consequential year for abortion access in a generation. Next year, the right to decide our own futures will be on the line — and up and down the ballot — like never before. That’s why we must protect the seats of leaders in the House who have a consistent record of standing up for our right to basic health care and the freedom to chart our own paths. In the last year, we’ve seen these members support meaningful measures to advance access to reproductive health care in the U.S. and globally. Amid the relentless threats to safe, legal abortion, we will need their leadership more than ever,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s President Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

Additionally, a press release from the Action Fund states that they need leaders who will continue to promote legislation like the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), and strip pro-life legislation like the Hyde Amendment.

According to the press release, the Action Fund’s endorsements include all candidates who’ve mantained a 100 percent rating on the organization’s “Action Fund scorecard” – a score given to each lawmaker based on their votes on legislation pertaining to abortion rights and other reproductive issues.

“The stakes have never been higher to re-elect leaders who will fight to preserve and expand access to sexual and reproductive health care,” the press release said.

As Townhall has covered, the 2022 midterms are not looking good for Democrats. Thus far, 21 House Democrats have confirmed that they will not seek reelection.