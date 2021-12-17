NFL Athlete Announces His Support for Pro-Life Nonprofit

On Thursday, NFL tight end Jacob Hollister, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, announced that he will support pro-life nonprofit Live Action as his cause for the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats.”

In My Cause My Cleats, NFL athletes have an opportunity to select a cause that is important to them and don custom-designed cleats representing it. Some of the causes the athletes support are breast cancer, mental health awareness, cystic fibrosis, and not driving impaired. Players can auction off their cleats after their games to raise funds for charities supporting the cause of their choice.

In a video released by Live Action, Hollister explained that he chose Live Action to bring awareness to the pro-life cause. He admitted that he was hesitant to support Live Action at first, but is grateful to work with a nonprofit that gives unborn children a voice.

“This year, for My Cause My Cleats, I decided to support Live Action. There’s a lot of different reasons why I decided to support them. To be honest, at first, I was really hesitant to do it. Not because I’m afraid of any confrontation or any arguments around the subject, it’s really just because I fear that anybody who feels differently than I do about it would feel anything but love from me. Because the way that I was raised and the way that I try to live my life to the best of my ability is to love people first in everything that I do,” Hollister stated in the video.

The cleats designed for Hollister’s cause show an outline of a pregnant mother, the unborn child, with the words “love them both.”

“I don’t think a baby’s life is more valuable than the mother’s or a mother’s life more valuable than the baby’s. Both have equal worth and demand equal protection – the only difference is the baby doesn’t have a choice. I’m thankful and happy to support Live Action and those who give those babies a voice,” Hollister added. Before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hollister previously played for Seattle Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills, and the New England Patriots.

In 2020, Kansas City Chief kicker Harrison Butker chose a nonprofit organization that is committed to stopping human trafficking and promoting pro-life causes. In 2019, Patriots player Benjamin Watson supported a foundation committed to spreading the hope and love of Jesus into communities, including taking a stand against abortion.

