Hillary Clinton: A Second Trump Presidency 'Could Be the End of Our Democracy'

Former first lady, secretary of state, and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that she believes former President Donald Trump will run for office again in 2024.

Clinton made the remarks on NBC’s “Sunday Today” with interviewer Willie Giest. In the interview, which was released in its entirety on Sunday, Clinton slammed Trump and his lasting impact on the Republican party.

“If I were a betting person, right now, I’d say Trump is going to run again,” Clinton said in the interview. “He seems to be setting himself up to do that. And, if he’s not held accountable, he gets to do it again.”

Furthermore, Clinton claimed that a second Trump presidency “could be the end of democracy.”

“I think that could be the end of our democracy. Not to be too pointed about it, but, I want people to understand that this could be a make-or-break point. If he [Trump], or someone of his ilk, were once again to be elected president, especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country,” she added.

Clinton continued, calling Trump a “demagogue” and commenting on his lasting impact on the Republican party.

“Sadly, the Republican party has gone along with him [Trump]. And for the life of me, people who I knew, who I served with, who fall in line on the outrageous accusations that make, whether it’s against Dr. Tony Fauci or pretending that what happened on Jan. 6 wasn’t an insurrection…Honestly, they have hung their spines up on the wall as they walk into their offices. They have no conscience. They have no spine. And we are seeing the results of a party that has been taken over by a demagogue,” Clinton said.

Clinton then said that she tried to “warn people” of Trump and that she “tried to make the case that this was really dangerous.”

“I do think but for Jim Comey, and the stunt he pulled 10 days before the election, I would have won,” Clinton said.

As Leah covered, Clinton read what would’ve been her 2016 presidential election victory speech as part of the interview. Footage of Clinton reading the speech was released last week.

In the speech, Clinton became emotional reading a part about her mother.

“I dream of going up to her and sitting down next to her, taking her in my arms, and saying ‘look at me, listen to me. You will survive. You will have a good family on your own. And three children. And as hard as it might be to imagine, your daughter will grow up and become the president of the United States,” Clinton’s speech said.

“Even though we had a lot of bumps those last 10 days, I still thought we could pull it out," Clinton told Giest in the interview. "So I worked on a speech that really was about my journey and had a real emphasis on my mother's life and journey as a way of making it clear that, yes, I would be the first woman president, but I, like everybody, stood on the shoulders and lived the lives and experiences of those who came before us.”