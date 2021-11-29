Democratic Rep Announces New York Gubernatorial Bid: 'I'm a Common Sense Democrat'

On Monday, Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi launched his bid for governor of New York, touting that he’s the only ‘common sense Democrat’ in the race.

“I’m running for governor of New York State,” Suozzi said during a virtual press conference, the New York Post reported. “I’m very excited about it. I feel great about it and my family feels great about it.”

“I’ve got the background and proven ability to do this job,” Suozzi reportedly added.

Suozzi, who represents New York’s 3rd congressional district, told reporters in the Zoom call that he’s a “common sense Democrat” and that he doesn’t “believe it’s about going to the far left or the right, it’s about trying to find the answers to the problems we face,” The Hill reported.

“When it comes to my experience and my ideology, there are clear differences with the other folks,” he continued.

As The Hill reported, during the call, Suozzi called for property and income tax cuts, proposed new funding for police officers, housing for the mentally ill and homeless, and reportedly said that New York needs to cut regulations to become more attractive to businesses and residents.

“Politicians are too focused on being politically correct. I’m focused on doing the correct thing for the people of New York,” Suozzi said in his campaign launch video. “The far right and the far left have gone too far, and they’re stopping up from getting things done.”

Suozzi, who assumed office in 2017, previously ran for governor of The Empire State in 2006. Current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, attained the position in August when Andrew Cuomo resigned following an investigation, spearheaded by Attorney General Letitia James (D), into numerous allegations of sexual harassment. James has since announced her candidacy for governor.

“I like to call myself a common sense Democrat,” Suozzi added in the video. “Everything I’ve done in my career has prepared me for this particular job at this particular time.”

In addition to Suozzi and James, incumbent Gov. Hochul plans to run in the gubernatorial election, as well as New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The Hill notes that outgoing New York City Mayor and state Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli may be considering bids of their own.

Thus far, Suozzi is the eighteenth House Democrat to say they will not seek reelection in 2022, and the eighth to announce they will run for another office. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) announced in April that he will run in New York’s gubernatorial race and is the presumed GOP frontrunner.

“I’ll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover ups, abuse & self-dealing,” Zeldin wrote in his announcement on Twitter.

“Throughout US history, NY has led the way forward for our country. From Washington leading the Continental Army from Manhattan, to Lincoln’s Cooper Union speech, & the rebuilding of NYC after 9/11, the Empire State has been a beacon of hope, progress & patriotism for 250 yrs.,” he continued in his announcement. “I'm ready to go all in on this mission and bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory.”