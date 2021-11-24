New Poll Shows Americans Prefer Hosting Joe Rogan Over Fauci for Thanksgiving

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Gregory Payan

A recent poll shows that the majority of Americans prefer hosting podcast host Joe Rogan for Thanksgiving over President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

The poll, conducted by Trafalgar Group from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, found that 51.3 percent of respondents chose inviting Rogan to Thanksgiving dinner compared to 48.7 percent of respondents who said they would rather host Fauci. 

Broken down by political party, 82.9 percent of Republican respondents picked Rogan over Fauci. Nearly 62 percent of Independent respondents said they would choose Rogan over Fauci. On the other hand, 83.1 percent of Democrat respondents said they would choose Fauci over Rogan to host for Thanksgiving.

Rogan, who previously contracted the Wuhan coronavirus, said he took Ivermectin to treat the infection, as Katie covered. Fauci later issued a warning against using the drug to treat COVID-19.

“There’s no clinical evidence that indicates that this [Ivermectin] works,” Fauci told CNN. 

“There’s no evidence whatsoever that it works and it could potentially have toxicity,” He added. “Don’t do it.”

The poll, which surveyed a total of 1,092 respondents, has a margin of error or plus or minus 2.97 percentage points.

