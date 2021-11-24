New Poll Shows Americans Prefer Hosting Joe Rogan Over Fauci for Thanksgiving

A recent poll shows that the majority of Americans prefer hosting podcast host Joe Rogan for Thanksgiving over President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The poll, conducted by Trafalgar Group from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, found that 51.3 percent of respondents chose inviting Rogan to Thanksgiving dinner compared to 48.7 percent of respondents who said they would rather host Fauci.

Happy #Thanksgiving! Who would America rather have at Thanksgiving gathering—Dr. Fauci or @JoeRogan?



Rogan (51.3%)

Fauci (48.7%)



But Rogan takes GOP (82.9%) and Independent (61.8%) voters@trafalgar_group/@COSProject #Poll of likely ‘22 voters. Report: https://t.co/S8StHN6aaD pic.twitter.com/3AReKIyRcQ — The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) November 23, 2021

Broken down by political party, 82.9 percent of Republican respondents picked Rogan over Fauci. Nearly 62 percent of Independent respondents said they would choose Rogan over Fauci. On the other hand, 83.1 percent of Democrat respondents said they would choose Fauci over Rogan to host for Thanksgiving.

Rogan, who previously contracted the Wuhan coronavirus, said he took Ivermectin to treat the infection, as Katie covered. Fauci later issued a warning against using the drug to treat COVID-19.

“There’s no clinical evidence that indicates that this [Ivermectin] works,” Fauci told CNN.

“There’s no evidence whatsoever that it works and it could potentially have toxicity,” He added. “Don’t do it.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is asked what he would tell people who are taking horse dewormer to prevent contracting covid.



"Don't do it! There is no evidence whatsoever that that works." pic.twitter.com/2jsCMQTTH4 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 29, 2021

The poll, which surveyed a total of 1,092 respondents, has a margin of error or plus or minus 2.97 percentage points.