Leftists Attack Supreme Court After it Puts Off Ruling on Texas Abortion Ban

On Monday, liberals flocked to Twitter to attack the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) for putting off ruling on two cases surrounding S.B. 8, Texas’ law that bans abortion after fetal heartbeat detection.

As we covered, reports over the weekend speculated that the Court would issue an opinion on the cases Whole Woman's Health v. Texas and United States v. Texas Monday morning. United States v. Texas is the Department of Justice's (DOJ) lawsuit over S.B. 8. However, SCOTUS issued an opinion in a separate case surrounding a groundwater dispute between Mississippi and Tennessee.

Predictably, pro-abortion advocacy groups, lawmakers, and the like took to Twitter to air their disappointment that the Court didn’t strike down Texas’ abortion law.

Nearly 3 months later, Texas’s six-week abortion place remains in place.



With the Supreme Court hearing Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban next week, I can’t imagine them staying silent on Texas is a good sign. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) November 22, 2021

Every day that SCOTUS fails to block Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban is devastating. We can’t wait any longer. The Senate should end the filibuster and finally pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 22, 2021

For months, Texans have been dealing with the harm #SB8 has caused, while the courts provide us with nothing.



Show some love and donate to a Texas abortion fund today. They're showing up where our government hasn't. — Advocates for Youth (@AdvocatesTweets) November 22, 2021

Texas’s abortion ban was designed to sow chaos & confusion: It cruelly forces patients to carry a pregnancy against their will or travel hundreds of miles for an abortion.



For 80+ days this has been the reality for TX patients. Every day without a SCOTUS decision is devastating. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) November 22, 2021

The Supreme Court has allowed Texas’s abhorrent anti-abortion law to remain in effect for 83 days. We cannot keep waiting for this Court to act in the interests of the American people - it’s time to #ExpandTheCourt. — Demand Justice #ExpandTheCourt (@WeDemandJustice) November 22, 2021

The Supreme Court did not rule on SB8 today. It is a broken institution that continues to let women's constitutional rights be violated by Texas. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 22, 2021

It’s devastating that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed Texas's blatantly unconstitutional law, #SB8, to remain in place for nearly three months now. Abortion is health care and #AbortionIsEssential. #BansOffOurBodies — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) November 22, 2021

Supreme Court leaves unconstitutional Texas abortion ban in place for at least another week https://t.co/kbMaZADVFB — Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) November 22, 2021

The Court could’ve stopped Texas’s abortion bounty-hunting scheme from taking effect. Now, with every day the Court lets tick by, the scheme’s devastating consequences continue for women. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 23, 2021

In addition to outlawing abortion at roughly six weeks gestation, S.B. 8 allows private citizens to pursue legal action against anyone who provides an illegal abortion or “aids or abets” a woman seeking an illegal abortion. Those who successfully bring lawsuits under S.B. 8 can receive $10,000.

On Dec. 1, the Court will hear oral arguments for another abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case pertains to a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi and could overturn landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.