Leftists Attack Supreme Court After it Puts Off Ruling on Texas Abortion Ban

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

On Monday, liberals flocked to Twitter to attack the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) for putting off ruling on two cases surrounding S.B. 8, Texas’ law that bans abortion after fetal heartbeat detection.

As we covered, reports over the weekend speculated that the Court would issue an opinion on the cases Whole Woman's Health v. Texas and United States v. Texas Monday morning. United States v. Texas is the Department of Justice's (DOJ) lawsuit over S.B. 8. However, SCOTUS issued an opinion in a separate case surrounding a groundwater dispute between Mississippi and Tennessee.

Predictably, pro-abortion advocacy groups, lawmakers, and the like took to Twitter to air their disappointment that the Court didn’t strike down Texas’ abortion law.

In addition to outlawing abortion at roughly six weeks gestation, S.B. 8 allows private citizens to pursue legal action against anyone who provides an illegal abortion or “aids or abets” a woman seeking an illegal abortion. Those who successfully bring lawsuits under S.B. 8 can receive $10,000.

On Dec. 1, the Court will hear oral arguments for another abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case pertains to a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi and could overturn landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Most Popular