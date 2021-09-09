AG Garland Announces Lawsuit Against Texas Over Abortion Law

The Biden administration is taking action against Texas for the newly-enacted “heartbeat” abortion bill that essentially outlaws all abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit to fight the new law. Garland argued that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has a "duty" to defend the constitution, which he says the restrictive abortion law violates "in open defiance."

“The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas,” AG Garland said at a press conference on Thursday. “SB8 bans nearly all abortions in the state after 6 weeks of pregnancy. Before women even know they are pregnant, and months before a pregnancy is viable. It does so even in cases of rape or sexual abuse, and incest.”

He added that the new law in Texas incentivizes citizens to act as "bounty hunters," referring to a provision that offers a $10,000 reward to those who turn in individuals involved with abortions.

The Supreme Court allowed the law to stand, for now, by a 5-4 ruling issued last week. The justices made clear that this ruling was not a final ruling on the law's constitutionality, which is still in question. In addition to the lawsuit by the DOJ, President Joe Biden vowed to launch a "whole of government" approach to fight the law.