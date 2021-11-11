The DOJ Sues Uber for Overcharging People With Disabilities

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, known as Uber, for charging passengers who need additional time to enter a car due to a disability, the department announced on Wednesday.

In a news release shared by the DOJ, it explains that in April 2016, the rideshare provider began charging passengers “wait times” in a number of cities and eventually expanded it nationwide. A “wait time” fee begins two minutes after the Uber arrives at a pickup location and is charged until the car begins its trip to the destination.

“The department’s complaint alleges that Uber violates the ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] by failing to reasonably modify its wait time fee policy for passengers who, because of disability, need more than two minutes to get in an Uber car,” the news release states. “Passengers with disabilities may need additional time to enter a car for various reasons. A passenger may, for example, use a wheelchair or walker that needs to be broken down and stored in the car. Or a passenger who is blind may need additional time to safely walk from the pickup location to the car itself. The department’s lawsuit alleges that, even when Uber is aware that a passenger’s need for additional time is clearly disability-based, Uber starts charging a wait time fee at the two-minute mark.”

The lawsuit includes ordering Uber to stop discriminating against passengers with disabilities and to modify its wait time policy to comply with the ADA.

“People with disabilities deserve equal access to all areas of community life, including the private transportation services provided by companies like Uber,” the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement. “This lawsuit seeks to bring Uber into compliance with the mandate of the Americans with Disabilities Act while sending a powerful message that Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities simply because they need more time to get into a car. Uber and other companies that provide transportation services must ensure equal access for all people, including those with disabilities.”

In the news release, the DOJ provided a toll-free number and an email address individuals can use to report instances of discrimination from Uber for needing additional time to enter a vehicle.

“Uber’s wait time fees take a significant toll on people with disabilities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds for the Northern District of California. “Passengers with disabilities who need additional boarding time are entitled to access ridesharing services without discrimination. This lawsuit seeks to assist people with disabilities to live their lives with independence and dignity, as the ADA guarantees.”