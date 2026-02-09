Men Are Going to Strike Back
Tipsheet

Canadian PM Carney Just Announced a Plan to Make Canadian Inflation Worse

Amy Curtis
February 09, 2026
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was elected because Canadian Boomers wanted to "deal with Trump" more than they wanted to make their country better. And it shows. A short while after his election, Carney was saying that Muslim values are Canadian values, and it's only gotten worse from there.

Now he's bragging about making inflation worse by increasing the "Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit" for some 12 million Canadians. Frankly, we're surprised they aren't offering them MAiD instead.

Carney was dragged for it, too.

Yes, yes he is.

He was not.

He will do none of those things.

That's what these handouts are.

The point is Carney gets to say he's doing something, and then blame someone else for increases in inflation when they inevitably happen.

We wonder if Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will blast Carney for this in the same way he rightly blasted Carney for cutting a deal with China. President Trump also called out Carney at Davos, warning him to be more grateful for the support Americans give Canada.

