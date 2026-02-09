Canadian PM Carney Just Announced a Plan to Make Canadian Inflation Worse

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was elected because Canadian Boomers wanted to "deal with Trump" more than they wanted to make their country better. And it shows. A short while after his election, Carney was saying that Muslim values are Canadian values, and it's only gotten worse from there.

Now he's bragging about making inflation worse by increasing the "Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit" for some 12 million Canadians. Frankly, we're surprised they aren't offering them MAiD instead.

More than 12 million Canadians will receive hundreds more dollars this year to help cover everyday costs because of the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 9, 2026

Carney was dragged for it, too.

Are you economically illiterate?



Your radical left wing socialism is destroying Canada. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) February 9, 2026

Yes, yes he is.

Yeah, and you are spending another $12-14 billion we do not have. That will cause further inflation, as you’ll have to print or borrow the money.



What are we doing Mark? I thought you were the prestigious banker/economist? — Prairie Perspective (@PrairiePersp) February 9, 2026

He was not.

And ~40 million Canadians will have the worth of their savings destroyed by your out of control inflationary deficit.



Instead of taking Canadians money and giving only a fraction back, we would:



-End the inflationary deficit

-End the Tariff Tax

-Cut taxes



Thats how you save… — Libertarian Party (@LibertarianCDN) February 9, 2026

He will do none of those things.

Carney’s "benefit" is just a bribe with our own money. You can’t fix 6.2% food inflation by printing $12 billion for handouts. It’s state math: tax us, drive up prices, then give back a fraction and expect a thank you. Libertarians say let us keep our own cheques. https://t.co/xpNNXTROpI — DEREK ELLIOTT for NIAGARA (@Elect_Elliott) February 9, 2026

That's what these handouts are.

Last I checked printing more money will just drive up the cost of everything.



What’s the point? https://t.co/0FJk0iTPwQ — brittany (@by__brittany) February 9, 2026

The point is Carney gets to say he's doing something, and then blame someone else for increases in inflation when they inevitably happen.

We wonder if Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will blast Carney for this in the same way he rightly blasted Carney for cutting a deal with China. President Trump also called out Carney at Davos, warning him to be more grateful for the support Americans give Canada.

