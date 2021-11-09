Three Major Pro-life Organizations Launch Campaign Promoting ‘Abortion-Pill Reversal’

This week, three major pro-life organizations launched a campaign promoting “abortion-pill reversal,” (APR) which is a method to halt and reverse the effects of the medical abortion pill. As reported by the National Review, the organizations involved are the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), Heartbeat International, and Live Action.

According to the AAPLOG’s website, APR uses the hormone progesterone to reverse the effects of mifepristone, the chemical in the first dose of a medication abortion that stops the pregnancy from continuing to grow. Women who take the abortion pill and regret their decision are recommended to take APR as quickly as possible. Historically, progesterone has been used to help prevent miscarriages.

Heartbeat International, a Catholic crisis pregnancy network, provides an Abortion Pill Rescue Network that provides 24/7 help to connect women with local medical providers to obtain APR. Their website notes that they receive around 150 calls a month from women who regret their abortion decision and that APR has a 64 to 68 percent success rate.

“Abortion Pill Reversal saves lives,” Heartbeat International wrote on Twitter. “Stats show more than 2,500 mothers have reversed their abortions so far. Women deserve to know about this second chance to choose life.”

As we reported, in September, tech giant Google censored APR ads from pro-life nonprofit Live Action after a Leftist reporter published a hit piece targeting their APR campaign. After, 12 pro-life Senators, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), wrote a letter to Google demanding they reinstate the ads.

“Google’s pro-life censorship is out of step with the science and reflects an unacceptable bias against pro-life views,” the letter reads. “Google’s double standard on abortion is disingenuous and an egregious abuse of its enormous market power to protect the billion-dollar abortion industry. The practical consequence of Google’s abortion distortion is that pregnant mothers in crisis will only have the option to be marketed abortion drugs through Google’s ad platforms, while life-affirming alternatives are suppressed.”

Live Action reported that while their life-saving APR ads were censored, Google continued running ads for “next-day abortions” and “abortion via mail,” also known as telemedicine abortion. In September, telemedicine abortions were banned in South Dakota.