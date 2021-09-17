12 U.S. Senators Demand Google Reinstate Pro-Life Nonprofit Live Action’s Abortion Pill Reversal Ads

Twelve United State Senators sent a letter to Google demanding the platform reinstate abortion pill reversal (APR) ads from pro-life nonprofit Live Action, the organization said Thursday.

As we reported, Google censored pro-life nonprofit Live Action’s ads following a “coordinated pro-abortion attack” after a reporter from The Daily Beast published a hit piece targeted at the organization’s APR) ad campaign. As we noted, APR is a treatment that reverses the abortion pill process by using the pregnancy hormone progesterone to outcompete the effects of mifepristone, also known as the “abortion pill.” According to Live Action, APR treatment has saved the lives of over 2,500 children and has a 68 percent success rate.

Following the pro-abortion attack, Google dropped all of Live Action’s ads. Late Thursday, Live Action Founder and President Lila Rose explained on Twitter that “Google has banned *all* Abortion Pill Reversal related ads, regardless of who runs them and what they say, simply because pro-abortion groups claim they are somehow ‘medically harmful’— which has zero basis in fact. It’s a political move.”

In response, 12 Senators, led by Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), sent a letter to Google demanding answers as to why the tech giant censored Live Action’s ads on the basis of being “medically harmful,” as Rose pointed out. Other signers of the letter include Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

“Google’s pro-life censorship is out of step with the science and reflects an unacceptable bias against pro-life views,” the letter reads. “Google’s double standard on abortion is disingenuous and an egregious abuse of its enormous market power to protect the billion-dollar abortion industry. The practical consequence of Google’s abortion distortion is that pregnant mothers in crisis will only have the option to be marketed abortion drugs through Google’s ad platforms, while life-affirming alternatives are suppressed.”

The letter points out that progesterone has long been a treatment safely administered in pregnancy for decades to prevent miscarriages. Mifepristone, on the other hand, “has resulted in at least 24 mothers’ tragic deaths and at least 1,042 mothers being sent to the hospital,” the letter claims.

