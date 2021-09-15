Pro-Life Nonprofit Live Action Censored by Google

Big tech giant Google censored abortion pill-reversal ads from renowned pro-life nonprofit Live Action after a “coordinated pro-abortion attack” by activists, the organization said Tuesday.

According to a news release on Live Action’s website, the censorship began when Emily Shugerman, a gender reporter for The Daily Beast, published a hit piece targeting the nonprofit for running ads campaigning abortion pill reversal. Shugerman went so far as to cast doubt on Rebekah Hagan, a prolife activist and public speaker who began the abortion pill process and instantly regretted it. She took abortion pill reversal pills and it saved her pregnancy.

Abortion pill reversal (APR) is a treatment that reverses the abortion pill process by using the pregnancy hormone progesterone. “The APR treatment’s goal is to outcompete the progesterone-blocking effects of mifepristone, also known as the abortion pill. The treatment has reportedly saved the lives of over 2,500 children and has a 68% success rate,” according to Live Action’s news release.

On Tuesday, following the release of Shugerman’s piece, Google unexpectedly “disapproved” all of Live Action’s abortion pill reversal ads. According to Live Action, “[t]he ads had been approved by Google and running for over four months, spending over $170,000 and directing thousands to the abortion pill reversal hotline. All of the ads were shut down per Google’s ‘unreliable claims’ policy, effectively banning Live Action from running advertisements on the platform.”

Google banned any and all ads from the nonprofit, including ads promoting “Baby Olivia,” an animated video published by the organization that depicts realistic fetal development from conception up until birth, which we previously covered.

.@Google has also banned the promotion of our Baby Olivia video, a medically accurate (& accredited by OBGYNs), lifelike animation of human development in the womb, citing “unreliable claims.”



This is the video banned from ads: https://t.co/CwR2L2hKug



Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/Jnz0bqqLyA — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

As Live Action’s article notes, Google is still running ads for “next day abortions” and “abortion via mail,” also known telemedicine abortions, which were recently banned in South Dakota.

“The kind of censorship displayed by Google along with a hit piece laden with pro-abortion talking points isn’t based on ensuring that women get the truth, or the idea that abortion pill reversal is dangerous,” the article reads. “As Live Action president and founder Lila Rose noted, ‘They aren’t hiding their bias anymore: @Google’s censorship of critical pro-life information shows a blatant double standard & reckless disregard for human life & women’s health.’”