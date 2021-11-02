Iowa Governor Signs Bill Allowing Workers Fired Over Vaccine Mandates to Obtain Unemployment Benefits

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, signed a bill on Friday allowing constituents to obtain unemployment benefits if they are fired from their job for refusing to take the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

Reynolds, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, has been a vocal opponent of mandates surrounding the virus, such as vaccine mandates and school mask mandates. She signed the bill Friday after the Iowa Legislature passed it in a one-day special session. It went into effect immediately.

In a statement, Reynolds said “no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine” and that she plans to take further legal action against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates.

“I am proud to sign this bipartisan piece of legislation today. This is a major step forward in protecting Iowans’ freedoms and their abilities to make healthcare decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families. This legislation also gives employees the assurance that they will still receive unemployment benefits despite being fired for standing up for their beliefs. As I’ve stated publicly numerous times, I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19 and we’ve provided Iowans with the information they need to determine what’s best for themselves and their families, but no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine. This is only the first step. We will be taking other legal actions against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate.”

Also on Friday, Reynolds announced that she will join nine other states suing the Biden administration over its vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

“I’m announcing that the State of Iowa is joining a federal lawsuit to challenge President Biden’s unprecedented use of the government to force every employee of every federal contractor in America, including thousands of Iowans, to take a vaccine against their wishes,” Reynolds shared on Twitter. “This won’t be our last legal action on this topic.”