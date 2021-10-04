border crisis

Fauci: Immigrants ‘Not the Driving Force’ of The Ongoing Spread of COVID-19

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Oct 04, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fauci: Immigrants ‘Not the Driving Force’ of The Ongoing Spread of COVID-19

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Dr. Anthony Fauci denied the premise that immigrants are to blame for the ongoing spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States, he said in an interview on Sunday.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the President, made his remarks in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bush on a ‘State of the Union’ segment. His response was prompted by findings from a recent poll that show that 55 percent of Republicans blame foreigners and immigrants for the spread of COVID-19.

“If you just look at the data and look at the people who’ve gotten infected, look at the people who are in the hospital, look at the people who’ve died… This is not driven by immigrants. This is the problem within our country the same way it’s a problem with other countries throughout the world. The idea, when you have 700,000 Americans dead and millions and millions and millions of Americans getting infected, you don’t want to look outside to the problem. The problem is within our own country. Certainly immigrants can get infected, but they’re not the driving force of this. Let’s face reality here.”

Last week, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, slammed President Biden’s handling of the border crisis and said it is becoming a “public health crisis,” as we reported.

“Right now, under Joe Biden, we simply have open borders. It is an absolute catastrophe,” Cruz said in a Fox News interview. “I’ve been to our southern border many many times, it’s worse than I’ve ever seen it. We are right now on a path to over two million illegal immigrants crossing into this country this year under Joe Biden. It’s the worst illegal immigration we’ve had in 21 years.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

President Unity Gives Unhinged Lecture on Debt Ceiling
Spencer Brown

FBI Admits It Doesn't Track Leftist Violence
Spencer Brown
What Dr. Makary Said About the FDA That Left Fox News Host Stunned
Leah Barkoukis
Gov. DeSantis 'Saddened' to Share Health Update About Florida's First Lady
Leah Barkoukis

Not Even Newsweek Could Cover for NBC Reporter's Abysmal Spin on the 'F**k Joe Biden' Chant at NASCAR
Matt Vespa
Singer Billie Eilish Blasts Texas Abortion Law During Show in Austin: 'My Body, My F****** Choice'
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular