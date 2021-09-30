Border Patrol Agent's Wife’s Reaction to Biden’s Vaccine Mandate: Biden Doesn't Put Americans First

This week, news broke that Border Patrol agents are at risk of losing their jobs if they do not get vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus by November as part of President Biden’s slew of new vaccine mandates.

As Leah reported, “[Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)] appeared on Fox News’s “Ingraham Angle” after a whistleblower came forward alleging Border Patrol agents were given notice that they face termination if they do not receive the jab by November 2021. The Ohio Republican pointed out that the administration is being much more lenient with illegal immigrants who are flooding the Southern border. ‘The people who have been busting their tails, enforcing our law, doing their job on the border, they’re gonna get fired if they don’t take the vaccine,’ Jordan said. ‘Meanwhile, for people who break the law and come in here, no big deal, your choice [to take the vaccine], it’s up to you. That is how ridiculous the Biden administration has become.’”

On Wednesday, Kelsey French, wife of a Del Rio-based Border Patrol agent and mother of four, explained in a Fox News “Fox & Friends First” interview that her husband, who is the sole breadwinner in the family, will lose his job if he does not get vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus. Aforementioned, illegal immigrants crossing the border into the United States are not required to be vaccinated. Fox contributor Todd Piro pointed out this hypocrisy and asked French her thoughts on the matter.

“Ever since the mandate was starting to get talked about, I was just furious because I felt the same way. I was like, how could they allow all these people to come in, testing positive and nobody even thinks twice about it. But our husbands and our wives and these people that are putting their lives on the line every day to protect us – they are the ones that are getting punished,” French said in the segment.

“The Border Patrol’s already undermanned. They’re overwhelmed. As we could see the last week here in Del Rio, we don’t have the resources,” French continued. “In a couple months, there’s going to be a lot of men and women, they’re just…. They’re not going to stay. They’re already deciding they’re not going to stay.”

At this point, French says that they are praying for a miracle that her husband will not lose his job for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it’s apparent to anybody that’s paying attention that he [Biden] doesn't really put the American citizens first. I don’t think that we’re his priority. I don’t think he thinks he works for us. I think he has a bigger agenda and I don't think he really cares, honestly,” French said in the segment. “My husband takes his role as a father and a husband very serious. So, he doesn’t feel like he’s in a position to really lose his job over something like that. We’re just praying for a miracle at this point that something changes and he doesn’t lose his job.”