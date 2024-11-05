There's a Wild Twist to the Georgia Poll Worker Busted for Threatening to...
Tipsheet

Care to Explain This One, Google?

Matt Vespa
November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Well, what do we have here, folks? As voters flock to their respective polling locations to cast their ballot, Google is trying to screw over supporters of Donald Trump, muddying the results regarding where they can find their voting location. Not everyone is a political junkie, and with Trump in the mix, there will be another wave of first-time voters. Google can and should be a primary resource for one finding their polling location, but the search engine is reportedly making things very difficult:

Let’s not forget that Google’s CEO pledged to use his company to fight Trumpism. It seems whatever plan they cooked up is being executed before our eyes.

