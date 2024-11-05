Care to Explain This One, Google?

Well, what do we have here, folks? As voters flock to their respective polling locations to cast their ballot, Google is trying to screw over supporters of Donald Trump, muddying the results regarding where they can find their voting location. Not everyone is a political junkie, and with Trump in the mix, there will be another wave of first-time voters. Google can and should be a primary resource for one finding their polling location, but the search engine is reportedly making things very difficult:

I just tried this myself and Google still shows you where to vote for Harris, but not Trump, even when anonymous pic.twitter.com/b2nqGo9oRt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2024

Google will help you find a polling location when asked where to vote for Harris but not when asked where to vote for Trump.



Election interference!



Find a location near you here: https://t.co/6Unis0fmLmpic.twitter.com/xPKF3cMFgL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2024

Hmm I just performed the same Google searches and got the same results https://t.co/iEPhzPqMTC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 5, 2024

Google is engaging in election interference on election day. What's the @GOP doing about this? https://t.co/yvB9dNYxfi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2024

BREAKING: Election Interference by Google on the Election Day but no action will be taken because Google is the top corporate donor to the democratic party.



pic.twitter.com/Io95K4Nv1W — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 5, 2024

Google is blatantly cheating for Kamala Harris.



Try it yourself with these searches.



With Harris you get a tailored search module, with Trump you don’t.



Election interference!@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/5b17BQlxAX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 5, 2024

Let’s not forget that Google’s CEO pledged to use his company to fight Trumpism. It seems whatever plan they cooked up is being executed before our eyes.