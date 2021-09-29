After What a Whistleblower Told Jim Jordan, the Border Crisis Is About to Get a Lot Worse

Congressman Jim Jordan is sounding the alarm about the Biden administration’s plan to fire a “significant portion” of the Customs and Border Protection workforce if they don’t get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Jordan appeared on Fox News’s “Ingraham Angle” after a whistleblower came forward alleging Border Patrol agents were given notice that they face termination if they do not receive the jab by November 2021.

The Ohio Republican pointed out that the administration is being much more lenient with illegal immigrants who are flooding the Southern border.

“The people who have been busting their tails, enforcing our law, doing their job on the border, they’re gonna get fired if they don’t take the vaccine,” Jordan said. “Meanwhile, for people who break the law and come in here, no big deal, your choice [to take the vaccine], it’s up to you. That is how ridiculous the Biden administration has become.”

Earlier in the day, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was asked by lawmakers what their approach to vaccinating illegal immigrants is, and he told them the illegal immigrants are asked if they want it—that taking the Covid vaccine is their choice.

“This is ridiculous and the American people know it’s ridiculous,” Jordan said, pointing out that Border Patrol is already suffering.

“For years and through multiple administrations, it has been difficult to recruit and retain men and women to service in the U.S. Border Patrol,” he said in a letter to Mayorkas. “The locations of the job are typically remote and the job is often dangerous and hard”—especially when senior administration officials spread “false accusations of cruelty” about the mounted officers in Del Rio, Texas.

?? #BREAKING: Whistleblower alleges that Border Patrol agents have been given official notice that they must be fully vaccinated by November 2021 or face termination. pic.twitter.com/5OytCtebe4 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2021

Jordan could only conclude that the Biden administration’s approach to the border—ending construction of the border wall, stopping the Remain in Mexico policy, and now firing unvaccinated agents “is deliberate.”

“If that isn’t this goal of a borderless hemisphere, if that isn’t deliberate, I don’t know what is,” he told host Laura Ingraham. “So this is again what is so scary, what is so frightening about this administration, this is what they must want because there is no other conclusion a rational person can reach.”

