Tipsheet

Kamala Just Had an Embarrassing Moment at DNC HQ

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 05, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There are times when the candidate is bad. Then, there are other moments when the staff is atrocious. With Kamala Harris, it might be an unholy marriage of the two because this woman is a walking disaster. There isn’t a second where this woman has pulled off a smooth campaign moment. From running away from the press to discussing the joys of bacon with a Muslim influencer, Kamala can’t do this political thing, which, again, was evident when her 2020 campaign collapsed.

At the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington. DC, Kamala stopped by to address her staff on Election Day and even stayed to make some phone calls with voters. She truly needs every vote, but speaking with someone would help. After a lengthy call to some voter in front of the cameras, would it shock you that she wasn’t speaking with anyone? You can clearly see the camera app on her screen when she concludes her call with Jayne ‘I’m an abortion-obsessed moron’ voter: 

And let’s not forget about the fake door knock fiasco this week:

